'You would have to pay people to take SAA', says Gordhan but tells parliament it can be rescued

A presentation by the department's deputy director-general (DDG) Melanchton Makobe to the committee spelt out the grim reasons why SAA has failed for two financial years to table its annual financial statements and annual reports.

“If the annual financial statements and the annual report can be tabled, it will effectively be tabled on a liquidation basis, effectively placing SAA into liquidation,” said Makobe.

“We note that section 65.1 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) provides that the annual financial statements and annual report must be tabled within one month after the board has received the audit report. We know that we are not in compliance with that section.”

Makobe angered MPs when he sought to justify the non-compliance by referring to a section of the PFMA (section 65.2) which provides for a cabinet minister to submit a written explanation to parliament setting out the reasons for the failure to comply.

“So there is a provision of the law that enables us to do that, and that is why the financials of SAA have not been tabled - because effectively if they are tabled, we are actually putting it into liquidation,” he said.

Gordhan said this was the reality of SAA, a failing business. He said tabling the financials would result in liquidation, which in turn would mean that "everything ceases".

"Planes are on the ground. Staff are told to go home, you have no pay. Creditors are going to line up and depending on what's available as assets in the particular entity, you will get a bit of whatever is actually left," he said.

“I think the board endeavoured to avoid that scenario and that's where business rescue comes in at the end of the day.”

Gordhan said the matter was not about compliance or non-compliance, but rather the reality of managing failing SOEs and how to deal with them in such a way that the government can save as much as possible, securing as many jobs as it can and whatever value remains in those assets.