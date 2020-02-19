Zuma, Dlomo turned SSA special ops into 'parallel' intelligence, security unit

The former boss of the State Security Agency (SSA) special operations unit, Thulani Dlomo, allegedly turned the unit into a factional structure meant to protect former president Jacob Zuma and his political allies.

This is according to a "Mr Y", a SSA member testifying in camera at the state capture commission on Wednesday.

According to Mr Y, some 200 people were recruited for the unit from KwaZulu-Natal and received intelligence training overseas.

This should not have happened, he said, as only permanent members of the SSA were legally allowed to be members of the special ops unit and receive such training.