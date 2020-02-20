Politics

DA takes the credit as Mo Shaik resigns as Lindiwe Sisulu's adviser

20 February 2020 - 17:35 By Ernest Mabuza
Former spy boss Riaz 'Mo' Shaik called time on his stint as special adviser to Lindiwe Sisulu.
Former spy boss Riaz 'Mo' Shaik called time on his stint as special adviser to Lindiwe Sisulu.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE / SOWETAN

The DA on Thursday welcomed a report indicating that former head of intelligence Mo Shaik had resigned as a special adviser to minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

BusinessLIVE reported that in a letter it had seen, Sisulu, the human settlements, water and sanitation minister, had informed public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu that Shaik had resigned from the post, and that she would be appointing someone else in his place.

The publication reported that Shaik said the controversy surrounding his appointment has had a negative impact on his livelihood and reputation.

The DA on Thursday took credit for his resignation.

The party said his resignation was a result of its pressure, and followed its revelation that Shaik had been appointed by Sisulu despite not having qualifications relating to the role as a special adviser on water services.

The DA said Shaik’s decision to resign was a victory for all South Africans.

“There is no place for ANC cadres and their politically connected consultancies being employed in government departments, already buckling under the weight of corruption and maladministration.

“We now await Menzi Simelane’s resignation as Sisulu’s second special adviser, and will continue to interrogate all appointments and consultancy awards made by the ministry,” DA MP Emma Louise Powell said.

MORE

This is the corrupt, unethical and dodgy ANC – ignore it at your peril

It’s easy to be nostalgic about the ANC’s past. Yet, every day now, you look at the same ANC and you wonder how it could have come so low so quickly.
Ideas
2 months ago

This is how the Guptas captured Zuma, according to Mo Shaik

Once former president Jacob Zuma has made up his mind, he doesn’t change it easily.
Politics
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Western Cape produced half of new jobs in Q4: Alan Winde in state of the ... Politics
  2. DA takes the credit as Mo Shaik resigns as Lindiwe Sisulu's adviser Politics
  3. Apartheid was a crime against humanity, and denying it is treason: Ramaphosa Politics
  4. PODCAST | Sona and its fallout: who runs parliament in 2020? News
  5. Malema vs Mamabolo|From abuse allegations at Sona to lawsuits: here's how it ... Politics

Latest Videos

#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
X