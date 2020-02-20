Herman Mashaba shades Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, blames education for Geneva gaffe

Herman Mashaba is the latest to weigh in on communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' Geneva gaffe, casting shade on the quality of her education.

On Wednesday, Ndabeni-Abrahams was the butt of jokes on Twitter after an interview on eNCA.

She was responding to allegations that she misused taxpayers' money to foot the bill for a trip to Switzerland with her husband, Thato Abrahams, last year to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The trip was allegedly undertaken without President Cyril Ramaphosa's permission, the Sunday Independent reported.

“I have never been to Switzerland. My husband has never been to Switzerland. We went to Geneva and New York,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Taking to social media, The People's Dialogue founder suggested that Ndabeni-Abrahams' lack of knowledge had cost her.

“Knowing that Geneva is in Switzerland is why I want to have an education revolution in this country.

“Only a massive new investment in education will right the wrongs of the past and empower all our people,” he said.