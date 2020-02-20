Reactions flood Twitter as Malemas slap Mamabolo with double lawsuit - 'he was personal & arrogant'

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo and EFF leader Julius Malema continue to be a hot topic on Twitter as the public weighs in on the two lawsuits from Julius and Mantwa Malema.

The lawsuits relate to allegations made in parliament on Tuesday by Mamabolo in which he accused the EFF leader of physically abusing his wife.

Malema, while speaking during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona address, did not immediately respond to the question, and proceeded to read his speech. He later denied the claims.

The letter from the Malemas' lawyer denies any form of abuse and accuses Mamabolo of making a mockery of gender-based violence victims. The ANC MP was given until Wednesday to apologise and retract his statement or settle the initial R1m lawsuit.

Mamabolo insisted on meeting the Malemas in court as he has “facts” and “evidence,” to support his claims, he tweeted on Wednesday.

A second lawsuit was issued by Mantwa Malema's lawyers also targeting a R1m settlement.

The legal notice was shared by the EFF on Twitter, on Wednesday.