Reactions flood Twitter as Malemas slap Mamabolo with double lawsuit - 'he was personal & arrogant'
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo and EFF leader Julius Malema continue to be a hot topic on Twitter as the public weighs in on the two lawsuits from Julius and Mantwa Malema.
The lawsuits relate to allegations made in parliament on Tuesday by Mamabolo in which he accused the EFF leader of physically abusing his wife.
Malema, while speaking during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona address, did not immediately respond to the question, and proceeded to read his speech. He later denied the claims.
The letter from the Malemas' lawyer denies any form of abuse and accuses Mamabolo of making a mockery of gender-based violence victims. The ANC MP was given until Wednesday to apologise and retract his statement or settle the initial R1m lawsuit.
Mamabolo insisted on meeting the Malemas in court as he has “facts” and “evidence,” to support his claims, he tweeted on Wednesday.
A second lawsuit was issued by Mantwa Malema's lawyers also targeting a R1m settlement.
The legal notice was shared by the EFF on Twitter, on Wednesday.
[Must Read] Mrs Mantwa Malema’s Lawyers have written a letter to the ANC MP who made false claims of Domestic and Gender Based Violence. pic.twitter.com/4wB6nt6nCo— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 19, 2020
Scores have taken to the platform to express their views on the matter.
Your Boy Mamabolo thinks he’s used because of what he said in Parliament. Someone should wake up this Boy & tell him that he’s wrong & remind him that Privileges of parliament doesn't extend to the outside world. #BoyMamabolo— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 19, 2020
I love how the Malema's are tackling Mamabolo. Each in their own individual capacity, yet as a team.— AntitheisticaLee ❤💚🖤 (@UnmovedLee) February 19, 2020
Mrs Malema is showing her own agency to tackle her attackers by herself not as "the woman who is married to Malema" in issuing him with her separate lawyer's letter
Julius and Mantwa Malema suing Boy Mamabolo separately, each for R1 million. Yhuuuuuuuu!!! 🙊— The Villager (@Penxenxe) February 19, 2020
Boy Mamabolo has been put in his rightful place as a back bencher. #BoyMamabolo— Vuyani Pambo (@vuyanipambo) February 19, 2020
At least Ms Malema is able to fight back. It’s a burden she shouldn’t have to deal with, but here we are. While Nomazizi Matshotshisa is unable to excercise such agency. She can’t speak for herself because she is dead. Think about that. Women’s bodies are not your battlefields!— Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) February 19, 2020
It is very disturbing for a person to tell others how must they deal with their matter. It is malema's choice how to deal with people like boy mamabolo. He was arrogant and personal so he must dance to the music he was playing— Puleng Johannes (@PulengJohannes4) February 19, 2020
Boy Mamabolo knows CIC very well, But he took his chances & Murdered his own political future. He thought he can win against someone who was voted by millions?? CIC rose from the dead chana when your president thought they finished him at Ancyl. . #BoyMamabolo #JuliusMalema https://t.co/hbjNda6cIt— SC7RJM (@scarlo_sello) February 19, 2020
Me when Boy Mamabolo opened his mouth yesterday:— Amukelani Chauke (@Amu_keh_larney) February 19, 2020
“Jirre Dimitri!!!” pic.twitter.com/6sjShaoEpV