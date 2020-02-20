WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday afternoon respond to the state of the nation address (Sona) debate.

MPs from various political parties had been debating Ramaphosa's Sona speech since Tuesday and concluded on Wednesday night.

The debate was not short of controversy with the ANC's Boy Mamabolo asking EFF leader Julius Malema if it was true that he was an abusive husband to his wife Mantwa.

Malema did not take this lying down, denying the allegations and serving Mamabolo with court papers demanding that he apologise and retract the accusation.

But Mamabolo has refused to apologise, saying to Malema that they can battle this out in court.

A number of South Africans lashed out at both the EFF and the ANC, accusing them of trivialising gender-based violence and using it to settle political scores.