WATCH LIVE | State capture commission continues to hear security agency testimony

State capture commission continues to hear security agency testimony
20 February 2020 - 10:34
The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear aviation-related State Security Agency (SSA) testimony from unidentified witness “Mr Y” on Thursday.
Inquiry chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday objected to “Mr Y”, an employee of the agency, bringing an application under the name of his employer to give evidence in camera.
Zondo told SSA lawyer David Mtsweni that it was a “concern”.
Mtsweni committed to amend the application in the name of “Mr Y”, to be brought before the commission late on Wednesday.