Western Cape produced half of new jobs in Q4: Alan Winde in state of the province address

The Western Cape produced more than half of SA’s new jobs in the final quarter of last year, says premier Alan Winde.

Delivering his state of the province address in Mitchells Plain on Thursday, Winde said 24,000 jobs were created in the last quarter of 2019.

He addressed delegates in the Rocklands Civic Centre, which hosted the address in place of the legislature in Wale Street, central Cape Town.

Standing by a statue commemorating the United Democratic Front’s founding at the civic centre in 1983, Winde observed an impressive parade of provincial and local services including firefighters, metro police and the Rocklands Neighbourhood Watch followed by a fly-over by a helicopter and two planes belonging to Working on Fire.

“The Rocklands Civic Centre is no stranger to historic events. It was here that the UDF rose up against the evils of apartheid. It was here that people of all walks united behind the idea of a democratic South Africa in which everyone would be free,” Winde said.