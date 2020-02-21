'I am nurturing 3 boys to become gentlemen': Mantoa Malema tells Cyril Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema's wife, Mantoa, on Friday accepted President Cyril Ramaphosa's apology, while lashing out about the way the national issue of gender-based violence (GBV) is "repeatedly met with tired, meaningless and futile gestures" which are damaging at times.

"I do hope the conversation sparked by this unfortunate event will help gender-based violence to finally be met with greater and more meaningful urgency," she said in a letter issued by the party.

"We need a working plan, one that results in women being truly safe in both public and domestic spaces. One that does not require women to be in a constant fight to just be alive."

Ramphosa on Thursday apologised to Malema for allegations made by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo that he was abusing his Mantoa. He further apologised to South Africans for the heated exchange in which male MPs accused each other and Ramaphosa of being women abusers, saying it was unjust, unnecessary and inconsiderate to use GBV to fight political battles. On Friday, Mamabolo apologised to Malema and his wife over his “insensitive” abuse claims.

Mantoa said on the home front: "I am nurturing three boys of my own, and they will grow up to become gentlemen."

"I cannot make them gentle and responsible men by concealing violence in my own home and private space. Doing so will be teaching them that violence can be tolerated.

"In order to be men who respect women and regard women as their equals, I have a duty to resist violence against my physical, mental and emotional being, both in the public and private sphere.

Referring to Ramaphosa, the ANC and parliament, she said: "It is on these grounds that I resisted abuse, even when it came from such a powerful space and party as the one you lead."