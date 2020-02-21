Malema, Ramaphosa and Mamabolo — six must-read stories on GBV accusations and apologies

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has heeded President Cyril Ramaphosa's advice that he make peace with his former political ally, EFF leader Julius Malema, by issuing an apology to Malema and his wife.

Mamabolo recently accused Malema of physically abusing his wife, Mantoa, a claim Malema denied.

Here are six must-read stories, from accusations to lawsuits and apologies:

Mamabolo accuses Malema during Sona

Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) last week was marred by disruptions by EFF members after they delivered on their promise to disrupt the address if the president refused to fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Objecting to Sona delays, Mamabolo said parliament cannot be abused by Malema in the same way he abuses his wife.