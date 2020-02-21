Mbuyiseni Ndlozi questions Ramaphosa’s apology to the Malemas
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi continues to fume over President Cyril Ramaphosa's concept of “weaponising” gender-based violence (GBV)
On social media on Thursday, Ndlozi questioned Ramaphosa's stance on gender-based violence after party leader Julius Malema's wife, Mantoa, was insulted by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo.
Mamabolo, during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate on Tuesday, accused Malema of physically abusing his wife.
Malema denied the allegations. He and his wife each filed a R1m lawsuit against Mamabolo.
During his oral responses to concerns raised by MPs at the Sona debate earlier this week, Ramaphosa apologised to Malema for the allegations made by Mamabolo.
“My heart goes out to Mantoa and your family, Honourable Malema. I do hope that my member of parliament on this side (Mamabolo) will put down his weapons so the battle can end.
“As the allegation was made against you, I felt for your wife, because it was uncalled for, I must say. It was improper. It was not correct for it to be raised, and if I can offer an apology to you about this, I would like to because it was uncalled for,” said Ramaphosa.
Ndlozi said Ramaphosa's lack of calling out Mamabolo during the Sona and at the debate, five days later, was telling.
“Today Ramaphosa knows 'weaponising GBV'. Where was this conceptualisation when Mantoa Malema, on Thursday night during the Sona under the directorship of the ANC, was attacked?” Ndlozi asked.
Today Ramaphosa knows “Weaponizing GBV”: where was this conceptualization when Mantoa Malema on Thursday night, during SONA, under the directorship of ANC was attacked. An ANC MP stood next to Ramaphosa both during SONA & during the dabate (5 days later) assaulted Mantoa Malema— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 20, 2020
The former EFF spokesperson also lambasted the women in the ANC, saying they used false GBV claims to “fight ideas of an entire movement voted for by close to 2-million people”.
“The ANC women-led caucus planned and twice used false and malicious GBV claims to fight ideas of an entire movement. A whole ruling party in charge of actual state power did this.”
Mantoa Malema matters! So is her dignity, integrity & her children. ANC women led caucus set, planned & twice used GBV false & malicious claims to fight ideas of an entire movement voted by close to 2m people. A whole ruling party incharge of actual state power did this! Asijiki! pic.twitter.com/Mg3hlzYZJq— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 20, 2020
Malema also accused ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina and her deputy, Doris Dlakude, of mobilising their members to use GBV to attack him.
[Must See] ANC whippery, both Pemmy Majodina and Doris Dlakude in an @MYANC WhatsApp group encouraged their rascals to use GBV false allegations for political point scoring. When we respond truthfully, they want to cry foul! pic.twitter.com/kc8Ob5OcYT— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 18, 2020