Politics

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi questions Ramaphosa’s apology to the Malemas

21 February 2020 - 10:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa's stance on gender-based violence.
Image: Gallo images

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi continues to fume over President Cyril Ramaphosa's concept of “weaponising” gender-based violence (GBV)

On social media on Thursday, Ndlozi questioned Ramaphosa's stance on gender-based violence after party leader Julius Malema's wife, Mantoa, was insulted by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo.

Mamabolo, during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate on Tuesday, accused Malema of physically abusing his wife.

Malema denied the allegations. He and his wife each filed a R1m lawsuit against Mamabolo.

During his oral responses to concerns raised by MPs at the Sona debate earlier this week, Ramaphosa apologised to Malema for the allegations made by Mamabolo.

“My heart goes out to Mantoa and your family, Honourable Malema. I do hope that my member of parliament on this side (Mamabolo) will put down his weapons so the battle can end.

“As the allegation was made against you, I felt for your wife, because it was uncalled for, I must say. It was improper. It was not correct for it to be raised, and if I can offer an apology to you about this, I would like to because it was uncalled for,” said Ramaphosa.

Ndlozi said Ramaphosa's lack of calling out Mamabolo during the Sona and at the debate, five days later, was telling.

“Today Ramaphosa knows 'weaponising GBV'. Where was this conceptualisation when Mantoa Malema, on Thursday night during the Sona under the directorship of the ANC, was attacked?” Ndlozi asked.

The former EFF spokesperson also lambasted the women in the ANC, saying  they used false GBV claims to “fight ideas of an entire movement voted for by close to 2-million people”.

“The ANC women-led caucus planned and twice used false and malicious GBV claims to fight ideas of an entire movement. A whole ruling party in charge of actual state power did this.”

Malema also accused ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina and her deputy, Doris Dlakude, of mobilising their members to use GBV to attack him.

