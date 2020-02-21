Ramaphosa's Sona reply in quotes - 'to deny that apartheid was a crime is treasonous'

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday gave oral responses to concerns raised by MPs during the Sona debate earlier this week.

He delivered his Sona address on Thursday last week.

His policies on tackling unemployment, ailing state owned enterprises (SOEs) and the NHI were among the issues hotly debated.

Ramaphosa also responded to the controversial issue of whether apartheid was a crime against humanity. This followed two weeks of debate since former president FW de Klerk did an interview with SABC in which he denied this.

Here's the president's response in seven telling quotes:

NHI

“We are within reach of the 90-90-90 goal, where at least 90% of HIV positive people know their status, 90% are on treatment and 90% have undetectable viral loads. NHI is a vital and necessary step towards that goal. It's about ensuring that we spend funds annually on comprehensive health care, in standardised services and in better health for all.”

Accountability

“We are determined that all those who have stolen from the people - and all those who continue to steal from the people - should face the full might of the law.”

Small businesses

“Our deliberate programme to provide substantial, additional support and opportunities to small businesses contributes to black economic empowerment by directing resources to people who have not been able to participate in the economy.”

Apartheid a crime against the oppressed

“The United Nations is made up of people from all over the world and they could never have been deceived. Apartheid was so immoral in conception and devastating that there is no South African living today who is not touched by its legacy. To deny this, in my view, is treasonous.”

Gender-based violence

“We owe the people of SA an apology for what happened in this debate. Let us agree that we should never again allow such an important issue to be used in this way and reaffirm our shared and unwavering commitment to use all means at our disposal to end gender-based violence.”

Employment

“The employment that will be created through the investments that are being made in advanced manufacturing, agro processing, infrastructure, mining and hospitality will begin to lift families out of poverty.”

Non racialism

“For us, non racialism is not the product of our negotiated transition. It is a fundamental and immutable principle that defines the character of our democratic nation. It is our responsibility to build a genuinely non-racial society in which all South Africans have an equal claim to rights, citizenship and wealth of the land.”