WATCH LIVE | State capture: Auditor General official continues to testify

The commission said business executive at the office of the Auditor General, Polani Sokombela, would continue with his testimony which started on Thursday, and a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Joseph Mothibe, would testify later on in the day.

On Wednesday, the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, heard the testimony of a witness identified as "Mr Y", a member of the State Security Agency (SSA).

He alleged that the former boss of the SSA special operations unit, Thulani Dlomo, turned the unit into a factional structure meant to protect former president Jacob Zuma and his political allies.