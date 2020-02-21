WATCH LIVE | State capture: Auditor General official continues to testify
Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am
21 February 2020 - 09:56
The state capture inquiry will on Friday continue to hear testimony related to the aviation industry.
The commission said business executive at the office of the Auditor General, Polani Sokombela, would continue with his testimony which started on Thursday, and a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Joseph Mothibe, would testify later on in the day.
On Wednesday, the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, heard the testimony of a witness identified as "Mr Y", a member of the State Security Agency (SSA).
He alleged that the former boss of the SSA special operations unit, Thulani Dlomo, turned the unit into a factional structure meant to protect former president Jacob Zuma and his political allies.