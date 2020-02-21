Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Auditor General official continues to testify

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am

21 February 2020 - 09:56 By TIMESLIVE

The state capture inquiry will on Friday continue to hear testimony related to the aviation industry.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission said business executive at the office of the Auditor General, Polani Sokombela, would continue with his testimony which  started on Thursday, and a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Joseph Mothibe, would testify later on in the day.

On Wednesday, the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, heard the testimony of a witness identified as "Mr Y", a member of the State Security Agency (SSA).

He alleged that the former boss of the SSA special operations unit, Thulani Dlomo, turned the unit into a factional structure meant to protect former president Jacob Zuma and his political allies.

