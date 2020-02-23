Mandisa Mashego has not resigned — EFF
The EFF on Sunday afternoon disputed a report, and speculation online, that its Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego had quit.
Sunday World reported that she had resigned from her provincial chair position on Monday and as caucus leader in the provincial legislature and as a member of the legislature.
The publication cited tension between her and red berets leader Julius Malema.
EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo, however, refuted the claim.
“We have not received any resignation letter from her. As soon as we get something we will let people know. She remains a member of the EFF.
“Nothing has been processed,” he added.
Social media has been abuzz with speculation.
Mandisa Mashego was an excellent leader of the EFF. Why are the fighters suddenly turning on her. No need to be nasty and say horribly things about her. Respect her, just like how you would like your mother and sister to be respected.— Goolam (@goolammv) February 23, 2020
Mandisa Mashego one of EFF leaders who did not agree to open borders policy, has opted to leave EFF . They are many fighters who are not seeing eye to eye with their leader Julias Malema regarding the borderless South Africa. pic.twitter.com/bgXCrrSvmK— Lerato Pillay (@uLerato_pillay) February 23, 2020