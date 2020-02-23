Mandisa Mashego has not resigned — EFF

The EFF on Sunday afternoon disputed a report, and speculation online, that its Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego had quit.

Sunday World reported that she had resigned from her provincial chair position on Monday and as caucus leader in the provincial legislature and as a member of the legislature.

The publication cited tension between her and red berets leader Julius Malema.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo, however, refuted the claim.

“We have not received any resignation letter from her. As soon as we get something we will let people know. She remains a member of the EFF.

“Nothing has been processed,” he added.

Social media has been abuzz with speculation.