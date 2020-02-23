Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa not off the hook yet — DA

City of Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is not off the hook yet despite resigning from his position late last month.

Mokgalapa quit as mayor of the capital after an investigation into a leaked recording featuring him and former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge allegedly being intimate.

In the recording, they allegedly spoke negatively about colleagues, including speaker Katlego Mathebe and city employees.

Senkubuge resigned late last year while Mokgalapa was placed on leave while the DA conducted an investigation.

Mokgalapa quit on advice from senior DA leaders following a decision by the party to take him through a disciplinary hearing.

On Sunday, party leader John Steenhuisen told a media briefing that although Mokgalapa would remain an ordinary councillor, the party’s federal legal commission (FLC) was still going ahead with its disciplinary process.

“Once the FLC has concluded their work, they will [bring a report] to [the DA federal executive],” said Steenhuisen.

“Mr Mokgalapa remains an ordinary councillor in the City of Tshwane, pending the outcome [of the FLC] process,” he said.

Mokgalapa’s last day in office as mayor is on February 26 and the Tshwane council is expected to vote in a new mayor.

The DA has elected Randall Williams as its mayoral candidate to replace Mokgalapa but they are expected to face a tough challenge in retaining the mayoral position after the ANC and EFF in the council started working together.

The two parties together constitute an outright majority.