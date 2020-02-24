'Andizi': Twitter responds to Malema's warrant of arrest
EFF leader Julius Malema is trending on social media as Mzansi responds to news about his warrant of arrest, issued on Monday, after his failure to show up at the East London magistrate's court.
Malema and his co-accused, security official Gerhardus Adriaan Snyman, allegedly discharged a firearm in public during an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018.
TimesLIVE reported last year that the National Prosecuting Authority said Malema was facing five charges which include illegal possession of a firearm and endangering people and properties.
His attorney, Wikus Steyl, said the state was aware of Malema's absence as they had agreed in November 2019 that he would appear at the start of his trial. Steyl said this was to avoid the disruption of court proceedings by Malema's supporters.
The warrant is stayed until Malema and Snyman appear in court on May 8.
Here's a glimpse into social media responses, including one tagged "Andizi", which means "I am not coming".
