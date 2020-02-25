Budget speech 2020/21 expectations: Eskom, SAA and sin tax

As the country waits with bated breath for finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech, social media users have sparked a debate, talking all things expectations.

Mboweni is expected to present the budget speech for 2020/21 in parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Plans for state-owned entities (SOEs) Eskom and SAA, and increases in personal and sin taxes, are some of the issues South Africans are expecting Mboweni to address.