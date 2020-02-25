Politics

Budget speech 2020/21 expectations: Eskom, SAA and sin tax

25 February 2020 - 12:27 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni is set to deliver the 2020/21 budget speech on Wednesday.
As the country waits with bated breath for finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech, social media users have sparked a debate, talking all things expectations.

Mboweni is expected to present the budget speech for 2020/21 in parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Plans for state-owned entities (SOEs) Eskom and SAA, and increases in personal and sin taxes, are some of the issues South Africans are expecting Mboweni to address.

VAT, fuel and sin - and how Mboweni might find the money the country so desperately needs

Just where will the finance minister find the extra money SA so badly needs?
On Monday, the DA proposed a Fiscal Responsibility Bill to rein in government's debt.

The party said it had come up with a legal mechanism that would force government to look for ways to reduce the gap between revenue and expenditure, other than increasing debt levels.

The bill is aimed at anchoring fiscal policy and is one of a suite of bills the party is proposing to fence in and better control the way the government exercises fiscal discipline. It also aims to set boundaries and limits on its expenditure.

Here is what tweeps are expecting Mboweni to address.

