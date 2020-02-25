Devastating natural disasters suggest KZN needs to take fresh look at climate change

Natural disasters in KwaZulu-Natal have caused more than R3bn in damage in the past nine months alone, premier Sihle Zikalala said on Tuesday.

“It is concerning that the incidents that took place between April 2019 and February 2020 have claimed more than 150 lives and incurred damage of more than R3bn. The vulnerability of this province to climate change warrants a fresh look and a new, more vigorous response,” Zikalala said.