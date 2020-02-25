From warrant of arrest to return from overseas: Six must-read stories on Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma is back from abroad after receiving medical treatment.

He was slapped with a stayed warrant of arrest by the Pietermaritzburg High Court after his legal representatives applied for him to be absent from his corruption trial three weeks ago.

'Not afraid of jail'

Addressing his supporters at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday, Zuma said, contrary to popular opinion, he was not scared of jail and was not using his sickness to escape court appearances.

He said he was receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.

“My days are coming. I will go to court. I have never been scared of jail. When they want me in court, I go. Even when the Boers were in charge, I went there and they sentenced me to 10 years.”