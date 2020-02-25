Herman Mashaba says his party will put voters before 'career politicians' to promote accountability

Herman Mashaba said SA's political system advances the success of “career politicians” at the expense of voters, but promised to bring change through his soon-to-be-launched political party.

'The People's Dialogue' founder and former Joburg mayor said depriving voters of the opportunity to elect their preferred candidates into leadership positions was detrimental to service delivery and accountability of politicians.

In January, Mashaba announced that he would launch a political party in June and contest the 2021 local government elections.

“When we launch, voters will have the opportunity to register with us. When the time comes, candidates will apply to stand for political office in their respective communities and cities or be nominated by the community,” he said in a statement.