Politics

Herman Mashaba says his party will put voters before 'career politicians' to promote accountability

25 February 2020 - 06:29 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Herman Mashaba says his party will put voters first.
Herman Mashaba says his party will put voters first.
Image: Sunday Times

Herman Mashaba said SA's political system advances the success of “career politicians” at the expense of voters, but promised to bring change through his soon-to-be-launched political party.

'The People's Dialogue' founder and former Joburg mayor said depriving voters of the opportunity to elect their preferred candidates into leadership positions was detrimental to service delivery and accountability of politicians.

In January, Mashaba announced that he would launch a political party in June and contest the 2021 local government elections.

“When we launch, voters will have the opportunity to register with us. When the time comes, candidates will apply to stand for political office in their respective communities and cities or be nominated by the community,” he said in a statement.

Mashaba said through town hall debates, voters would also be allowed to vet candidates and decide if they wanted their names on the ballot papers come elections.

Should these candidates fail to deliver to the satisfaction of voters, the party would replace them. This, according to Mashaba, would ensure that leaders were loyal to serving the public and not their careers or party.

MORE

How SA fake news hit Russian media and 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
News
4 days ago

Herman Mashaba shades Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, blames education for Geneva gaffe

The minister was the butt of jokes on Twitter after an interview on eNCA
Politics
4 days ago

Accusations fly as Geoff Makhubo and Herman Mashaba clash over Joburg's finances

The current and former mayors of SA's largest city were at each other's throats on Wednesday, as the Johannesburg metro's finances were thrust into ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. FREE TO READ | TOM EATON: Whatever those Cuban docs are ‘curing’ Zuma of, it’s ... Ideas
  2. From warrant of arrest to return from overseas: Six must-read stories on Jacob ... Politics
  3. Herman Mashaba says his party will put voters before 'career politicians' to ... Politics
  4. FREE TO READ | WILLIAM GUMEDE: Don’t raise taxes, get the money back from ... Ideas
  5. 'Andizi': Twitter responds to Malema's warrant of arrest Politics

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X