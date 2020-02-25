Herman Mashaba says his party will put voters before 'career politicians' to promote accountability
Herman Mashaba said SA's political system advances the success of “career politicians” at the expense of voters, but promised to bring change through his soon-to-be-launched political party.
'The People's Dialogue' founder and former Joburg mayor said depriving voters of the opportunity to elect their preferred candidates into leadership positions was detrimental to service delivery and accountability of politicians.
In January, Mashaba announced that he would launch a political party in June and contest the 2021 local government elections.
“When we launch, voters will have the opportunity to register with us. When the time comes, candidates will apply to stand for political office in their respective communities and cities or be nominated by the community,” he said in a statement.
Our political system serves political parties and career politicians, and not the people that vote for them. That is why our new political party will revolutionise candidate selection by giving voters the final say over who they want their candidates to be. #SASpeaks #ChangeSA pic.twitter.com/J1cZ4nt7Q3— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 24, 2020
Mashaba said through town hall debates, voters would also be allowed to vet candidates and decide if they wanted their names on the ballot papers come elections.
Should these candidates fail to deliver to the satisfaction of voters, the party would replace them. This, according to Mashaba, would ensure that leaders were loyal to serving the public and not their careers or party.