'I did not want to come here': Yunus Carrim tells Zondo commission

Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo did not take kindly to this.

Zondo said those who discouraged people from testifying at the inquiry had something to hide and wanted to render its proceedings meaningless.

"There are people who have discouraged people from coming forward. We’ve got to try and just do the right thing," said Zondo.

"The less this commission knows the better for certain people. We may be hampered when it comes to say what kind of recommendations we put up if people who have information do not come forward.

"Some of the people who may have been involved in some of the things we are looking into may not want that door [of corruption, fraud and maladministration in the public sector] to be closed so they can come back and continue with what they were doing."

Carrim did not agree with this, saying not all who did not want to testify had malicious intent to derail the commission.

"It is not all people who have something to fear, who feel this is not the forum to deal with these issues. There are people who share your values who also feel that the more you go there the more you reproduce this and it damages the economy and our image as a country," said Carrim.

The former minister is testifying about the controversial digital migration policy of government and the archives deal between the SABC and MultiChoice.

For him, these two issues were a matter of "policy capture" wherein MultiChoice used "clandestine" means to influence government policy.

He blamed Koos Bekker, the head of Naspers.

"Mr Koos Bekker is behind it. Mr Bekker, as I say, was the key ," claimed Carrim.