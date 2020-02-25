'I swore at him, the meeting got really heated': Yunus Carrim on Koos Bekker

There was no love lost between former communications minister Yunus Carrim and Naspers group chair Koos Bekker.

That's according to Carrim, who was grilled on Tuesday at the state capture inquiry about digital migration and the controversial sale of the SABC archives to MultiChoice.

Carrim told the Zondo commission that his stance on the two issues — particularly on breaking the DStv monopoly in the pay-TV space — set him on a collision course with Bekker.

So bad was the tension between them that insults flew during a meeting in March 2014. According to Carrim, the bone of contention was the government's insistence on removing encryption on MultiChoice as part of digital migration to open up competition.