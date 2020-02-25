New law to promote township business, taxi ranks to become retail hubs: David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura has announced that his government will introduce a law to promote and protect township businesses.

“The provincial government will introduce the Township Economic Development Bill in the legislature in June this year.

“This new law will nullify all bylaws that make it difficult for township businesses to operate. It will nullify all bylaws that frustrate and suppress the growth and operations of SMMEs and the informal sector,” said Makhura.

“It will also nullify the tendency for the law-enforcement agencies to harass small businesses in our communities, including in the CBDs, especially those that need support to be able to observe the law.”