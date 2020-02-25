Politics

New law to promote township business, taxi ranks to become retail hubs: David Makhura

25 February 2020 - 12:13 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Gauteng premier David Makhura says a proposed new law will nullify all bylaws that make it difficult for township businesses to operate. He was delivering his state of the province address on Tuesday.
Gauteng premier David Makhura says a proposed new law will nullify all bylaws that make it difficult for township businesses to operate. He was delivering his state of the province address on Tuesday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng premier David Makhura has announced that his government will introduce a law to promote and protect township businesses.

“The provincial government will introduce the Township Economic Development Bill in the legislature in June this year.

“This new law will nullify all bylaws that make it difficult for township businesses to operate. It will nullify all bylaws that frustrate and suppress the growth and operations of SMMEs and the informal sector,” said Makhura.

“It will also nullify the tendency for the law-enforcement agencies to harass small businesses in our communities, including in the CBDs, especially those that need support to be able to observe the law.”

From building a capable state to doing away with poverty: five takes from President Cyril Ramaphosa

ANC leader President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed the party's plans for the next 12 months
Politics
1 month ago

He said the bill will help to grow township businesses and make them the sites of wealth and job creation in the economy.

Makhura said the taxi industry would also benefit from this announcement as his government was working to improve taxi ranks to make them retail and commercial hubs to create markets for local mechanics, panel beaters, retailers, food sellers and manufacturers.

Earlier, he said his government was going to continue procuring from township businesses and was going to set aside R4bn annually to do so in the next five years.

“We want to roll out this model again to ensure that 2,000 township businesses in Gauteng are able to get work from our government by providing goods and services to our government.

“In addition to township businesses, we will use our infrastructure programme to support 50 black industrialists, enabling them to enter the 10 high-growth sectors of the Gauteng economy,” said Makhura.

His government would use its infrastructure budget to achieve this goal, he said.

MORE

Medicinal and skincare benefits of cannabis in David Makhura's sights

Gauteng premier David Makhura has announced that his government wants to tap into the cannabis industry
Politics
1 hour ago

Scrap e-tolls, buy in electricity: DA wish list for Gauteng's David Makhura

Economic stimuli including deregulation and securing of additional sources of energy to mitigate the impact of load-shedding are on the DA's wish ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | EFF booted from Eastern Cape provincial legislature Politics
  2. Devastating natural disasters suggest KZN needs to take fresh look at climate ... Politics
  3. Big projects in pipeline to boost jobs in Nelson Mandela Bay, Mabuyane says in ... Politics
  4. Budget speech 2020/21 expectations: Eskom, SAA and sin tax Politics
  5. New law to promote township business, taxi ranks to become retail hubs: David ... Politics

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X