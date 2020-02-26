Politics

Bantu Holomisa tells Cyril Ramaphosa to stay true to his word on PIC report

'Publish it so we can all read whether it’s a whitewash or not'

26 February 2020 - 09:31 By Unathi Nkanjeni
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wants sight of the report into the PIC.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

UDM leader Bantu Holomsa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to stay true to his word, saying he should release the report of the Zondo commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) as promised.

Ramaphosa, during his state of the nation address (Sona) on February 13, said the report would be made public within the “next couple of days”, as well as a plan of action to address its findings and recommendations.

However, he did not indicate when the criminal justice system would pick up its pace in bringing the perpetrators of state capture before the courts. 

“We plan to launch the strategy by mid-year. I have received a detailed and voluminous report on the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation.

“I will make it available to the public together with a plan on taking the findings and recommendations forward in a few days,” said Ramaphosa.

Reminding him to deliver on his promise, Holomisa said Ramaphosa should “publish it so we can all read whether it’s whitewash or not”.

“[The] president said he would release this report, instead we read leaked snippets of it. Release it,” he added.

The commission, meant to come to a close this month, was granted a final extension to complete its work by March next year.

This after deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo applied for an extension until December 2020.

