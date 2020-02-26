Bantu Holomisa tells Cyril Ramaphosa to stay true to his word on PIC report

UDM leader Bantu Holomsa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to stay true to his word, saying he should release the report of the Zondo commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) as promised.

Ramaphosa, during his state of the nation address (Sona) on February 13, said the report would be made public within the “next couple of days”, as well as a plan of action to address its findings and recommendations.

However, he did not indicate when the criminal justice system would pick up its pace in bringing the perpetrators of state capture before the courts.

“We plan to launch the strategy by mid-year. I have received a detailed and voluminous report on the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation.

“I will make it available to the public together with a plan on taking the findings and recommendations forward in a few days,” said Ramaphosa.