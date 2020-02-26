Mboweni slams Statistics Council for 'bad etiquette' after funding gripe

“I don't want it to appear as if we are being pressurised by the council or by some people who are pushing - and because of that push we then relented as government and then we are giving them resources," he said.

“That is not true. It is not true because in the budget engagements that we have throughout the year, we interact with departments on a bilateral basis … and we issue allocation letters.”

He said over the next three years, Stats SA would get R154m to address compensation challenges - R40m in the first year. They would also get R150m for poverty surveys and an extra R4.2bn for the 2021 census. He said Stats SA was aware of these allocations since around November 2019.

“It would be bad budgeting when departments, agencies or public entities go to the media and shout, raise fists and say, 'We want more', and then we are seen to be giving them.

“There is a process that is very structured and departments know this. So this matter is laid to rest. There is no underfunding of any kind. There are processes to address the shortcomings and the shortfalls that they have.

"We think Stats SA will remain a credible institution that provides credible statistics that can actually inform our planning moving forward as a country.”

Mboweni felt Mogajane was being “very nice” in his response to the council.

“DG, you are very nice. It was bad etiquette on the part of Stats SA's council,” he said.

“You don't start with me like that. You can't negotiate with me in public by sowing volleys of bad language at me. Don't do that. Bad etiquette. Wrong upbringing. Don't do that kind of thing. You go through the process, as the DG has outlined it,” said the minister.

A visibly annoyed Mboweni said going to the media brought short-term publicity with no long-term gain. “They might sell a couple of more newspapers using your headline and bad etiquette … You go to the DG and discuss with the director-general - not this bad etiquette.”