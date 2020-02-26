'Very dangerous' Hlaudi Motsoeneng dropped Zuma's name to bully SABC execs

Former SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo on Wednesday told the Zondo commission how Hlaudi Motsoeneng boasted about his proximity to former president Jacob Zuma to bully executives and the board at the public broadcaster.

It was for this reason that Motsoeneng unilaterally signed a deal with MultiChoice in 2013 which robbed the SABC of hundreds of millions of rands of potential revenue.

Mokhobo said Motsoeneng flexed his muscles to the point of telling people that he frequently visited Zuma and would sometimes only leave at 2am.

Motsoeneng apparently opposed the government's digital migration strategy, which would have seen the SABC move into the age of digital terrestrial television (DTT), which was going to enable households with TV sets to connect through set of box (STB) decoders.

But because the move would have threatened the dominance of Pay TV channels, said Mokhobo, Motsoeneng became their “soldier” at Auckland Park, intimidating and purging everyone who agreed with the government's policy on digital migration.