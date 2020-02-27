IEC says 138 political parties stand to be deregistered at the end of March

More than 100 political parties could be deregistered, the Electoral Commission announced on Thursday.

The commission said it had identified 138 political parties that would be deregistered if they did not inform the commission of their intention to remain registered by March 31. The parties are not represented in any sphere of government.

Among the parties facing deregistration are Patricia de Lille's erstwhile Independent Democrats, the Dagga Party and the once-iconic K.I.S.S. (Keep It Straight and Simple).

“In terms of section 15(6) of the Electoral Act, read with regulation 10 of the Regulations for the Registration of Parties 2004, a party that is not represented in any sphere of government must renew their registration before the last day of January of every year,” said Kate Bapela, spokesperson for the commission.

According to the commission, of the 450 political parties registered, 93 are represented in the national, provincial or municipal legislatures.

“A further 219 parties have either contested an election in the past two years, are recent registrations, or informed the commission of their intention to renew their registration by the due date,” Bapela said.

She said the Electoral Commission had sent letters and text messages to the remaining 138 registered parties notifying them that they needed to submit a letter requesting renewal by March 31 — or face being deregistered.

The commission said it would publish a final list of parties being deregistered in the Government Gazette in April.