John Steenhuisen says the DA will come out of its congress with a 'strong sense of purpose'

The DA is working towards winning back its supporters after it saw a decline in voter support in the May 8 2019 elections, when Mmusi Maimane was leader.

Steenhuisen faces competition from hopefuls including Gauteng leader John Moodey and former youth leader Mbali Ntuli, who launched her campaign two weeks ago.

The interim leader told TimesLIVE that South Africans need a liberal current, a voice of reason and of truth. He said the DA, under his leadership, would achieve these and more - and would prioritise those it serves.

DA shadow minister for sport Tsepo Mhlongo has publicly endorsed Steenhuisen for the party's top job.