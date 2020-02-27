Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Public servants won't take Mboweni's budget lying down

27 February 2020 - 18:15 By QAANITAH HUNTER, APHIWE DE KLERK, ZINGISA MVUMVU and Mudiwa Gavaza
Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini at King Dinuzulu Park in Durban.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Cosatu has warned the government that it will have “egg on its face” for wanting to cut the public sector wage bill, saying its behaviour in the saga was worse than the apartheid government's.

The SA economy is in trouble and the public sector has made it clear that it is not happy to bear the brunt of the decline.

In this week's Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the team is joined by Business Day journalist Mudiwa Gavaza. They get into the nitty-gritty of the politics that will follow finance minister Tito Mboweni's 2020 budget speech. 

