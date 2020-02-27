WATCH | The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you

Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his 2020 budget speech on Wednesday, where he announced that the National Treasury had decided against increasing value added tax (VAT), pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) and other personal income taxes.

Enormous pressure lies on Mboweni, as the country struggles to resolve major problems crippling state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and SAA, which have had to rely on numerous bailouts from the government just to keep afloat.

TimesLIVE takes a quick look at how the budget will impact many South Africans on a daily basis.