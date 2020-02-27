We are not cutting government employees' salaries: Treasury

The National Treasury said it was not planning to cut the salaries of public servants or freeze their increases when it proposed a R160bn reduction in the public sector wage bill.

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said the government’s intention to review the existing multiyear wage agreement with public servants was aimed at curbing runaway expenditure rather than cutting people’s pay.

“We are slowing down the rate of growth [of expenditure]. We are not decreasing or cutting any wage. People will actually take home the same amounts that they would have taken,” he said.

Mogajane said because the current wage agreement was unaffordable, the government was seeking to renegotiate the portion that gives certain public servants increases that are a couple of percentage points above inflation. They are seeking to do this before the new round of pay increases in April.