A sea of red, an EFF three-piece suit and crop top T-shirts: This is how the 'red tide' descended on Eskom

Innesfree Park in Sandton was a sea of red as members of the EFF assembled from early Friday morning to march to Eskom's Megawatt Park in Sunninghill to express their dissatisfaction with load-shedding and the privatisation of the parastatal.

By later that afternoon, not even ferocious downpours could stop what was dubbed “The Red Tide”.

Busloads of people, adorned in red party regalia, flooded the park as they waited for the opening address from their party leader — a speech that would kick-start the march.