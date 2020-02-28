'Down with load-shedding, down with Ramaphosa': Julius Malema at EFF march to Eskom

“We would like to congratulate the EFF for this major initiative. What they are marching for resonates with what we stand for. We hold a very strong view that the business case for Eskom is deliberately undermined so the case for privatisation can be enhanced,” Manyi said.

A number of marchers told TimesLIVE why they had joined the march.

An elderly man, David Moyo, said load-shedding had made life difficult for his entire household.

“We are forced to give our children baths in cold water before school. It's just not OK,” he said.