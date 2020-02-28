Politics

'Down with load-shedding, down with Ramaphosa': Julius Malema at EFF march to Eskom

28 February 2020 - 12:28 By Nonkululeko Njilo and Noxolo Majavu
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Members of the EFF painted the streets of Sandton red as they flocked into Innesfree Park in Sandton ahead of their march to Eskom's Megawatt Park head offices in Sunninghill.

The people of South Africa have honoured the genuine clarion call of the people’s movement against loadshedding and privatisation of ESKOM. #EFFEskomMarch

The group was expected to embark on an 8km walk to the headquarters to express dissatisfaction with load-shedding and privatisation of the parastatal.

The protest had been scheduled to begin at 9am but two hours later there was no sign of movement. Despite this, the area experienced heavy traffic delays.

Some of the affected streets were Grayston Drive, Rivonia Road, Witkoppen Road and Bowling and Katherine streets.

“Enough is enough” and “Let the rule of white people fall” the crowds sang as they manoeuvred around the park filled with red berets.

A handful supporters of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) joined the protest.

ATM leader Mzwanele Manyi told TimesLIVE he resonated with the aim of the march.

“We would like to congratulate the EFF for this major initiative. What they are marching for resonates with what we stand for. We hold a very strong view that the business case for Eskom is deliberately undermined so the case for privatisation can be enhanced,” Manyi said.

A number of marchers told TimesLIVE why they had joined the march.

An elderly man, David Moyo, said load-shedding had made life difficult for his entire household.

“We are forced to give our children baths in cold water before school. It's just not OK,” he said.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the crowd before they took to the streets.

“Down with load-shedding, down. Down with Ramaphosa, down,” he said.

“We are going to block Rivonia Road for 30 minutes because they are living in luxury,” Malema said.

There were unconfirmed reports of some demonstrators clashing with police ahead of the protest.

“We have seen some stupid police provoking our members,” Malema said. “It is our land, it is our country. We will protest however we wish to.”

He urged the marchers to maintain high discipline.

A memorandum was expected to be delivered to Eskom at Megawatt Park.

