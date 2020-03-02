Magistrates' salaries to rise - but Ramaphosa rejects pay hike for judges

Judges will not get salary increases this year, while magistrates will receive increases of between 2.8% and 4.5%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa turned down a recommendation from the independent commission for the remuneration of public office bearers to increase the remuneration of judges by 3%, backdated to April 2019.

“Having considered the serious economic challenges the country is experiencing and the fact that the fiscus is currently constrained, I do not intend to increase the salaries of Constitutional Court judges and judges of other courts,” said Ramaphosa in a letter to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.

The commission recommended that the salaries of magistrates be increased by 4% with effect from April 1 2019.