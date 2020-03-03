Ramaphosa on second term: 'Stick around, you may see this movie again'

President Cyril Ramaphosa was reluctant to talk about whether he would run for another term as ANC and South Africa's president in 2024, but he was less bashful in rating his best qualities as a leader: strength, hard work and the ability to build consensus without shouting at people.

Ramaphosa was speaking to journalists on Tuesday in parliament, where he touched on current affairs, unpacked his state of the nation address and fielded wide-ranging questions.

“I rate myself very well, I do. I am a hard worker, I really am a hard worker,” he said when a journalist asked him to rate his performance since taking office two years ago - and whether he would seek another term of office.

“I have dedicated myself to doing everything I can to execute my mandate. Some of the things I've had to do may have shocked you, but the one thing that I have sought to do is to continue my hard work rate, because I work hard - I am not lazy.