ANC and EFF are conniving to collapse Tshwane council: Steenhuisen

Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen has slammed the ANC and the EFF for trying to take over the City of Tshwane via the back door.

Steenhuisen said it was clear that the two parties were deliberately collapsing council meetings to force Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile to place the municipality under administration.

He said there was a great deal of frustration among his colleagues in the city. "This is a very deliberate strategy and it has been driven intentionally by the ANC because what they want to do is portray the council as dysfunctional and unable to operate,” he said.

Steenhuisen said intervention by provinces in municipalities should not be used as a weapon to collapse council meetings.

“I want to make it very, very clear that we will resist [intervention] by Mr Maile and if we need to, take that matter on review to court.”