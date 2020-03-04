Floyd Shivambu applauds EFF members who assaulted guards in EC legislature

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has applauded the party's members for fighting off security guards in the Eastern Cape legislature.

TimesLIVE reported that the fight unfolded when speaker Helen Sauls-August instructed sergeant-at-arms Thembekile Mzantsi to gather security to remove EFF MPLs who refused to leave the house on Tuesday.

Sauls-August told the MPLs to leave because they were “inappropriately dressed”.

The sitting was meant to discuss premier Oscar Mabuyane’s state of the province address (Sopa).