Floyd Shivambu applauds EFF members who assaulted guards in EC legislature
'Next time the fightback must be tenfold'
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has applauded the party's members for fighting off security guards in the Eastern Cape legislature.
TimesLIVE reported that the fight unfolded when speaker Helen Sauls-August instructed sergeant-at-arms Thembekile Mzantsi to gather security to remove EFF MPLs who refused to leave the house on Tuesday.
Sauls-August told the MPLs to leave because they were “inappropriately dressed”.
The sitting was meant to discuss premier Oscar Mabuyane’s state of the province address (Sopa).
In a viral video, EFF MPLs and supporters can be seen “assaulting” security guards instructed to remove them for wearing their trademark red overalls.
More than 10 people can be seen holding a security guard in a circle and hitting him continuously.
Blood can also be seen on the security guard's mouth as a man comes to rescue him.
Applauding the red berets for the violence, Shivambu said: “Well done to EFF ground forces for defending the EFF elected representatives against the ANC hired thugs, who prevent them from performing their constitutional obligations as MPLs.”
He added that the “next fightback” must be ten times as great.
