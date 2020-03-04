Public works director-general Sam Vukela 'implicated' in state funerals funding scandals

He told MPs he was not aware he was implicated.

The deputy director-general responsible for governance and risk, Imtiaz Fazel, told MPs the procurement processes for those three official funerals were fundamentally flawed and that created a platform for “major” transgressions.

He said the over-payment by the department was due to officials approving invoices without applying the necessary application to ensure they were valid and accurate.

The over-payment resulted in fruitless and irregular expenditure.

He said an investigation by PwC found this happened due to negligence on the part of individuals and management involved in overseeing the funerals in question.

He said there was concealment of further commissions in the invoices which were not detected and inflation of invoices by at least 15% beyond the invoice price. The investigation found this was due to negligence by the officials concerned.

“The investigation concluded that the officials who approved the invoices did not conduct the necessary diligence and oversight and calculations to ensure that we were charged for services actually rendered, that the department received those goods and services, and that the prices were in accordance with the tender that was awarded to the company concerned.

“The level of diligence and the level of application from a financial and an accounting point of view was lacking,” he said.

Fazel said the investigation report was approved by De Lille and that at least four individuals in the department should be charged for various transgressions.