Ramaphosa and Mboweni will cause further recession: EFF

The EFF has laid the blame for the country slipping into recession on President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni's leadership styles.

In a statement, the EFF said: “SA's economy continues to shrink under the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa ... The people of South Africa should know that the direction taken by [the country] under Ramaphosa and National Treasury under Tito Mboweni will cause further recession, job losses, shrinking revenue base and deepened poverty.”

As the government grapples with how to grow and make the economy inclusive, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released a scathing report on the country's economic landscape, revealing that it had fallen into a recession in the last quarter of 2019. The economy contracted by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, recording 0.2% growth for the year.