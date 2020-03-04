Politics

Ramaphosa and Mboweni will cause further recession: EFF

04 March 2020 - 15:19 By Rethabile Radebe

The EFF has laid the blame for the country slipping into recession on President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni's leadership styles.

In a statement, the EFF said: “SA's economy continues to shrink under the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa ... The people of South Africa should know that the direction taken by [the country] under Ramaphosa and National Treasury under Tito Mboweni will cause further recession, job losses, shrinking revenue base and deepened poverty.”

As the government grapples with how to grow and make the economy inclusive, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released a scathing report on the country's economic landscape, revealing that it had fallen into a recession in the last quarter of 2019. The economy contracted by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, recording 0.2% growth for the year. 

The red berets said Ramaphosa and Mboweni's “neoliberal policies” would see the country sink further into recession.

The party also blamed “the capitalist establishment and their media representatives for falsifying the true state of SA's economy".

Twitter weighs in on recession: 'It's a reflection of years of bad decisions'

Data released by Stats SA showed the South African economy entered its second recession in two years in the fourth quarter of last year
News
5 hours ago

The Stats SA report shows that for the full year, the economy secured growth of just 0.2%, down from 2018’s 0.8%. This marks the sixth consecutive year that SA’s economy has grown below 2% and is the lowest level since 2009.

The economy shrank 1.4% in quarter four, from a revised contraction of 0.8% in the previous quarter, pushing SA into a technical recession (defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction) in the second half of 2019.

According to the EFF, if Ramaphosa's administration continues on the current trajectory, the country will experience deepened inequality, the unemployment rate will rocket, poverty will worsen and the base from which the state should collect revenue for the provision of basic services would narrow.

“The failure to grow the economy by the current representatives of the white capitalist establishment cannot and should not be blamed on external forces, but on their own incapacity to drive local economic activities and create jobs.”  

The EFF has tabled an economic growth plan, in which it suggests that the government should fast-track the land redistribution process. 

It says this will “guarantee access to land by all South Africans and not a few descendants of colonial settlers”.

Read the full statement here.

MORE

It's official: SA was in recession in 2019, poor numbers shock economists

The economy shrank 1,4% in quarter four, from a revised contraction of 0,8% in the previous quarter
Business
1 day ago

WATCH | SA's second recession in two years: here's what you need to know

Africa's most advanced economy has entered another recession, data showed on Tuesday (March 3), with two consecutive quarters of contraction led by ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Crackdown on health workers who violated women's rights, and a new Shaka statue ... Politics
  2. Ramaphosa and Mboweni will cause further recession: EFF Politics
  3. 'DA is captured by a certain faction and I won't go back': Lindiwe Mazibuko Politics
  4. KZN premier on a drive to root out incompetent public servants and those who ... Politics
  5. Floyd Shivambu applauds EFF members who assaulted guards in EC legislature Politics

Latest Videos

Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years
'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
X