Trim wastage, reward good people, punish bad contractors: Gordhan on Eskom

Cost-cutting opportunities at cash-strapped Eskom may span trimming the fat off tenders and reviewing remuneration of bosses, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has signalled.

In an interview with energy expert Chris Yelland, the minister indicated that an integrated plan to restructure Eskom’s debt and operations was likely by mid-year, a review of procurement contracts was needed, Eskom should modify its dynamic of pushing tariffs up each year, and the Medupi and Kusile operations will not become stranded assets.

Here is an extract:

Yelland: The unsustainable level of Eskom debt has been highlighted for the past few years, with several credible options for debt restructuring and refinancing now on the table. As minister of public enterprises, what is your preference, and how would you see this being resolved? When will the department of public enterprises (DPE) and the minister of finance be taking the necessary hard decisions to give some certainty all round, including to the financial community and rating agencies?

Gordhan: As far as the debt question is concerned, as the Ramaphosa administration we had two immediate priorities in getting to grips with the challenges that Eskom is facing.

The first was to provide whatever fiscal support could be given, and that’s the R23bn per year, plus the current appropriations indicated in the budget.

The second was to ensure immediate operational improvements, including cost savings within the Eskom framework itself. The next phase was to formulate the various options for managing Eskom’s debt portfolio. That work was done in the latter part of last year.

The third phase will be to focus further on operational improvements, while seeking an integrated way of dealing with Eskom’s debt, including the options of climate finance and other creative mechanisms, as well as the restructuring of Eskom in line with the Eskom roadmap.

When will all of this come to some kind of convergence? I think towards the middle of the year we will have a better appreciation of the options and the kind of direction that we want to take.