'We're a sick society,' says Patricia de Lille as she unveils six shelters for victims of gender-based violence

Minister of public works Patricia de Lille on Wednesday slammed South Africans for the ongoing scourge of violence against women and children, describing the recent killings of children as sickening.

She was speaking alongside the minister of social development, Lindiwe Sisulu, during a joint media briefing.

She said children were killed weekly for reasons unknown.

“We are living in a very sick society because women and children are supposed to be protected and loved in our communities and not abused,” she said.

De Lille announced that her department had offered six properties to be used as shelters for victims of crime. These would mainly cater for women and children who at times remained in violent, toxic relationships because they had nowhere to run for help.

“The government cannot do it alone. We need the help of the private sector, civil society, community-based organisations — and the community itself — to deal with this scourge.

“Hopefully, by providing all of these safe spaces, as government we can go beyond just talking about a rapid response to gender-based violence,” she said.

Four of the properties were in the Western Cape, while two were based in Johannesburg.

De Lille said her department would oversee maintenance while Sisulu’s would look at the other elements.