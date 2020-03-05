Bonginkosi Madikizela: I support Steenhuisen for party leader

DA leader in the Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela has thrown his weight behind interim party leader John Steenhuisen to take the role on a permanent basis at its elective congress in May.

“Since taking over as interim leader of the DA, John has worked tirelessly to stabilise the party and get us focused on the right path,” said Madikizela in a communique to party structures in the province.

He continued singing Steenhuisen's praises, saying: “John possesses many qualities we need to take us forward as a leader. He has served this party in various capacities for more than 20 years, has shown resilience and defied the odds after facing many challenges.

“He’s been consistent since taking over as interim leader, reiterating our party’s position on key policy areas, values and principles.