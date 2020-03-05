Tshwane municipality dissolved

Gauteng premier David Makhura has placed the capital city of Tshwane under administration.

“Gauteng province is taking this drastic step in the best interest of the people of the City of Tshwane. All necessary steps in terms of the constitution will be followed to give effect to the intervention,” he announced on Thursday.

An administrator will be appointed to run the municipality until a new council is elected within 90 days, said the premier.

Tshwane has been leaderless after the resignation of executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

The council has failed on numerous occasions to appoint a successor because of walkouts by the ANC, the largest opposition in Tshwane, and the EFF.

The walkouts have also stalled efforts to replace the city manager.

The EFF previously voted with the DA in council, but the two parties have had a fallout.