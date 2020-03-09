IN QUOTES | DA opposes Tshwane council dissolution, calls for decision to be reversed

The DA in Tshwane says it is likely to interdict the Gauteng executive's decision to dissolve the Tshwane municipality.

Responding to the decision during a media briefing on Friday morning, the party's Randal Williams denied claims made by the ANC's Kgosi Maepa on Thursday that the DA is corrupt and has crippled service delivery in the city.

Here's the DA's response in five quotes:

The battle for Tshwane is deep

“The battle for the city of Tshwane goes much deeper than a dispute about service delivery and its ability to hold council meetings. The fight is a principled one, making the constitution and the democracy the battlefield.”

Why the DA?

“There are municipalities in Gauteng that are on the brink of real collapse with serious financial and service delivery records. These are the municipalities that should concern [Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang] Maile and offer a strong case for being under administration. His refusal to do so can only be explained by the fact that these are ANC municipalities.”

Going the legal route

“We have obtained legal advice and we will, in all probability, interdict the dissolution of the municipality. The process followed by Maile and [Gauteng premier David] Makhura is flawed because they have not followed due process.”

The DA is the only way

“The DA has a track record of delivering quality services to the residents where it governs. The DA has a strong and well-thought-out plan to take the city of Tshwane forward over the next 15 months. This plan is about improving service delivery and communication and addressing the concerns of our residents.”

A fight for democracy

“We will continue to fight the dissolution of council, we will fight for services and we will fight for the services of the people of Tshwane in these trying times. The DA calls for all residents to remain calm and join us in this principled fight to protect our democracy.”