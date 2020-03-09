'It’s not a party. It’s a movement': Five things you need to know about Mmusi Maimane's Osa

“Movements are a way to be able to mobilise all of society together around a common goal.”

These were the words of One South Africa (Osa) leader Mmusi Maimane, who lifted the lid on the movement on Friday.

In a video on Twitter, the politician assured South Africans that his venture was not another political party.

The former DA leader said more details would be released “in the coming days”.

Here are five takes from his address.

Party vs movement

“Many people have been asking what distinguishes a party and a movement. Firstly, I think it's important to realise that all over the world more movements are starting. In fact, movements are a way to be able to mobilise all of society together around a common goal.

“They remind each one of us of a deep sense of activism. They incorporate all of us to say 'we don't have to agree on everything, but we can agree on a number of values'."

Inclusive economy

“Values of an inclusive economy. A value of a future for SA. A value where our government is accountable through direct election and electoral reform. A value where, ultimately, all of us can focus on ensuring all citizens can prosper together and live together peacefully.