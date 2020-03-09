'It’s not a party. It’s a movement': Five things you need to know about Mmusi Maimane's Osa
“Movements are a way to be able to mobilise all of society together around a common goal.”
These were the words of One South Africa (Osa) leader Mmusi Maimane, who lifted the lid on the movement on Friday.
In a video on Twitter, the politician assured South Africans that his venture was not another political party.
The former DA leader said more details would be released “in the coming days”.
Here are five takes from his address.
Party vs movement
“Many people have been asking what distinguishes a party and a movement. Firstly, I think it's important to realise that all over the world more movements are starting. In fact, movements are a way to be able to mobilise all of society together around a common goal.
“They remind each one of us of a deep sense of activism. They incorporate all of us to say 'we don't have to agree on everything, but we can agree on a number of values'."
Inclusive economy
“Values of an inclusive economy. A value of a future for SA. A value where our government is accountable through direct election and electoral reform. A value where, ultimately, all of us can focus on ensuring all citizens can prosper together and live together peacefully.
“This is what One South Africa movement is built on. It is focused on that and we are working all over the country to bring different races together, working together towards the shared prosperity of all South Africans.”
'Self-interested' political parties
“People are saying you should be a party, but I'm saying the problem with parties is that often they are self-interested. Often they choose their own people, who you should vote for without knowing them.”
Bringing change
“What we're saying is that we actually realise that South Africa needs change and the change is going to come when we find men and women all across the country who are committed to these values, who can stand and be able to bring change to their towns, provinces and, ultimately, our nation.”
Osa for all
“Ultimately, I believe the best days for South Africa are ahead of it and if we work together we can indeed build that future for all of us. And therefore I am communicating this message to all activists, all South Africans: Come be a part of this movement, let us work together because, ultimately, it is going to take all of us to build a prosperous South Africa.
“It doesn't matter what race, it doesn't matter where you come from, we have to work together to make sure South Africa is a prosperous nation for all.”
It’s not a party. It’s a movement. pic.twitter.com/TNaKnnGOUV— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 6, 2020