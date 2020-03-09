No-confidence vote against Mangaung mayor requires secret ballot: DA

The DA in the Mangaung metro has called on council speaker Mxolisi Siyonzana to allow a secret ballot when the vote of no confidence against mayor Sarah Mlamleli takes place on Tuesday.

The DA moved the no-confidence motion against the ANC mayor, whom they accuse of “disastrous rule” as the leader of the Bloemfontein-based council.

This will not be the first time that the DA has called for Mlamleli's head, having moved the same motion last year — but this never made it to council after the speaker dismissed it as “vague”.

DA councillor Mokgadi Kganakga on Monday said the ANC mayor had nowhere to hide and would fall if the speaker, who is also an ANC councillor, allows for a secret ballot.

Siyonzana will only decide on whether an open ballot or a secret one will be used at the actual council sitting on Tuesday.

Kganakga said councillors must be allowed to vote with “their conscience” instead of towing the party line, which would see Mlamleli survive the chop, given the ANC's majority in Mangaung.

“As the DA we want to appeal to the speaker Mxolisi Siyonzana — whom we think has finally put his political affiliations and ambitions aside and is starting to focus on the metro’s wellbeing — to please in tomorrow’s council meeting use the secret ballot box for councillors to cast their votes,” she said.