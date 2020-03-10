Gauteng among provinces stripped of R400m after failing to spend housing grants

Gauteng, the Free State and Northern Cape have been stripped of R400m in housing grants after failing to spend the money in 2019.

The recipients of these funds in 2020 will be the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape, each getting R98.5m.

This was contained in the Government Gazette published at the end of February.

The decision to redirect the grant from the three provinces was made after Gauteng failed to spend R250m, while the Free State did not spend R118m and the Northern Cape R26m, despite a well documented backlog in government-sponsored housing.

The national department of human settlements then elected to redirect the funds to provinces it deemed could better use the grants.