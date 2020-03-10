'Mcebo Dlamini is a revolutionary, we will never forget his name': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is the latest to weigh in on the outcome of Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini's court matter.

On Monday, the Johannesburg magistrate's court sentenced Dlamini to two years' imprisonment for public violence and six months for being in the country illegally. The sentences were suspended for five years.

Dlamini pleaded guilty.

The former Wits University SRC president was arrested in 2016 and charged with violating a court order, public violence, theft, assaulting a police officer and malicious damage to property during student-led protests that began in 2015.