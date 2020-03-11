Politics

Putting Tshwane under administration will bring stability: Maile

11 March 2020 - 19:04 By Aphiwe Deklerk
MEC Lebogang Maile met community members in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on Wednesday as part of his government's programme to inform residents about dissolving the Tshwane council.
Image: Mabuti Kali

Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile says placing the City of Tshwane municipality under administration will bring more stability. 

The city has been without leadership since last month, after a series of meetings meant to elect a new mayor and appoint an acting municipal manager collapsed.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of a community meeting on Wednesday, Maile was confident that the municipality will finally see stability once an administrator was appointed to run things.

"It will bring stability in terms of service delivery - at least in the three months, we will be in charge. There won't be a crisis at all," he said.

"The administrator will just be focussing on service delivery and the politicians will be focussing on electioneering. There can't be any instability more than we have seen."

Maile was meeting community members in Mamelodi, Pretoria, as part of his government's programme to inform residents about the move to dissolve Tshwane. His cabinet colleagues, including premier David Makhura, have also hosted similar meetings across Tshwane. 

Maile said the meetings were meant to inform residents about the move to place the municipality under administration and also to get feedback from them. "They must either affirm or reject our decision," he said.

He said they have since formally informed the Tshwane council, through speaker Katlego Mathebe, about the move.

But the City of Tshwane is likely to spend yet another week without leadership as the provincial government is yet to appoint an administrator. 

Maile confirmed they were still waiting for concurrence from minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The province will likely only appoint an administrator next week.

