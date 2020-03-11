Putting Tshwane under administration will bring stability: Maile

Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile says placing the City of Tshwane municipality under administration will bring more stability.

The city has been without leadership since last month, after a series of meetings meant to elect a new mayor and appoint an acting municipal manager collapsed.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of a community meeting on Wednesday, Maile was confident that the municipality will finally see stability once an administrator was appointed to run things.

"It will bring stability in terms of service delivery - at least in the three months, we will be in charge. There won't be a crisis at all," he said.

"The administrator will just be focussing on service delivery and the politicians will be focussing on electioneering. There can't be any instability more than we have seen."