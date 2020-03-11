WATCH | Presidential sendoff for mission to bring back citizens from China

Members of the group will be quarantined for 21 days when they arrive back in SA under the supervision of the defence force.

Section 201 of the constitution requires that the president should inform parliament - promptly and in appropriate detail - of the reasons for the employment of the defence force, any place where the force is being employed, the number of people involved and the period for which the force is expected to be employed.

The flight left Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, March 10 2020, at 9pm, and will return on Friday, March 13 2020.